The NCAA men's basketball competition is taking place and at BetMGM they have selected who are the odds-on favorites to win the whole thing.

March Madness is underway, and the eyes of the sports betting world is on the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. In every home, every office, and every friend message group brackets are being divided, bets are being made, and pools are being collected.

March Madness is a tradition, and the eyes of the American sports fan is glued to their televisions watching the tournament unfold. At BetMGM the oddsmakers have determined which teams have the best chances of winning the NCAA college basketball March Madness bracket.

Gonzaga 4.00

Once again the number 1 seed, the Bulldogs will rely on 7-foot-1 freshman Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme, and Andrew Nembhard to take them to the NCAA crown. The Bulldogs are the team to beat in March Madness.

Arizona 7.00

The Wildcats are considered the most entertaining team to watch in the tournament with players like Dalen Terry and Bennedict Mathurin. Arizona has not been to the Final Four since 2001 but this team looks like they might change that.

Kentucky 9.50

Building a squad of players that on paper look like they can make a deep run, Kentucky with TyTy Washington, have what it takes to make it to the finish line. The question is can they balance their defense with all that entertaining offense?

Kansas 10.50

The Jayhawks won the Big 12 and want to taste victory on the biggest of stages. On the backs of Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, Kansas has a very good team entering the tournament and could surprise many.

Baylor 13.00

Down 4 key starters from last season’s team, Baylor rebounded and built a tough team, although the chances of a final four may be thin, look for Baylor with Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan to make a deep run.

