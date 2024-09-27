Trending topics:
NFL

49ers News: Brock Purdy recovers a key teammate to face the Patriots

Ahead of their Week 4 match, the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy have recovered a crucial teammate to face the New England Patriots.

Brock Purdy, quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesBrock Purdy, quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers

By Fernando Franco Puga

Injuries have hurt the San Francisco 49ers a lot this year. Fortunately for the NFC West club, they are set to recover a key player for their game against the New England Patriots, which will be a huge boost for Brock Purdy.

Despite a rocky start to the 2024 NFL season, the 49ers are still viewed as top contenders. They’ve built a strong roster and found a hidden gem in Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, the front office knows they must surround Purdy with top-tier talent. His offense is loaded with weapons that have supported him in his three years in the league.

Advertisement

Brock Purdy recovers a key player to face the Patriots in Week 4

The 49ers have had a challenging start to the 2024 season. Initially projected to go 3-0, they find themselves 1-2 and at the bottom of the NFC West.

Key absences have been a major reason for their struggles. Christian McCaffrey is dealing with Achilles tendinitis, Deebo Samuel is recovering from a calf issue, and George Kittle has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Advertisement
NFL News: 49ers provide massive update on Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel

see also

NFL News: 49ers provide massive update on Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel

Fortunately, the team is set to get one of those players back for this weekend. According to ESPN, George Kittle announced he’s ready to return after recovering from the injury that kept him out last week.

The tight end was expected to play some snaps against the Los Angeles Rams, but the team chose to hold him out to prevent any further complications. Now, he is expected to be a full participant in the Week 4 matchup against the Patriots.

Advertisement

Will Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel play vs. the Patriots?

While Brock Purdy will have George Kittle back, his offense won’t be fully complete. Christian McCaffrey remains on injured reserve, but he is expected to return as soon as he becomes eligible.

49ers News: Christian McCaffrey makes bold decision to fix his Achilles issue

see also

49ers News: Christian McCaffrey makes bold decision to fix his Achilles issue

As for Deebo Samuel, who missed last week’s game, he is set to return to face the Patriots. Brock Purdy will have two of his key offensive targets available when they host the AFC East team.

Advertisement

Survey

Who will win?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Lakers icon LeBron James makes big statement about Team USA's basketball future
NBA

NBA News: Lakers icon LeBron James makes big statement about Team USA's basketball future

NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid makes something clear on injury to Patrick Mahomes' teammate
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid makes something clear on injury to Patrick Mahomes' teammate

Lionel Messi loses key Argentina teammate for October 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Lionel Messi loses key Argentina teammate for October 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James gets real about entering his 22nd season at the NBA
NBA

NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James gets real about entering his 22nd season at the NBA

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo