Ahead of their Week 4 match, the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy have recovered a crucial teammate to face the New England Patriots.

Injuries have hurt the San Francisco 49ers a lot this year. Fortunately for the NFC West club, they are set to recover a key player for their game against the New England Patriots, which will be a huge boost for Brock Purdy.

Despite a rocky start to the 2024 NFL season, the 49ers are still viewed as top contenders. They’ve built a strong roster and found a hidden gem in Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, the front office knows they must surround Purdy with top-tier talent. His offense is loaded with weapons that have supported him in his three years in the league.

Brock Purdy recovers a key player to face the Patriots in Week 4

The 49ers have had a challenging start to the 2024 season. Initially projected to go 3-0, they find themselves 1-2 and at the bottom of the NFC West.

Key absences have been a major reason for their struggles. Christian McCaffrey is dealing with Achilles tendinitis, Deebo Samuel is recovering from a calf issue, and George Kittle has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Fortunately, the team is set to get one of those players back for this weekend. According to ESPN, George Kittle announced he’s ready to return after recovering from the injury that kept him out last week.

The tight end was expected to play some snaps against the Los Angeles Rams, but the team chose to hold him out to prevent any further complications. Now, he is expected to be a full participant in the Week 4 matchup against the Patriots.

Will Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel play vs. the Patriots?

While Brock Purdy will have George Kittle back, his offense won’t be fully complete. Christian McCaffrey remains on injured reserve, but he is expected to return as soon as he becomes eligible.

As for Deebo Samuel, who missed last week’s game, he is set to return to face the Patriots. Brock Purdy will have two of his key offensive targets available when they host the AFC East team.

