CeeDee Lamb spoke about a controversial episode with Dak Prescott during the Dallas Cowboys loss against the Ravens.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott are having a very rough start of the season with the Dallas Cowboys. After both stars got big contract extensions from Jerry Jones, this isn’t the scenario envisioned by the famous owner.

The Cowboys have a 1-2 record after consecutive losses at home against the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens. In that matchup facing Lamar Jackson, the offense failed to click during the first three quarters and an epic effort in the fourth wasn’t enough.

Of course, in one of the biggest stories in the NFL, Lamb and Prescott made headlines due to a controversial sequence. If America’s Team wants a run at the Super Bowl, chemistry will be crucial.

What happened between CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott?

The Dallas Cowboys fell behind early against the Baltimore Ravens and CeeDee Lamb expressed his frustration by yelling at Dak Prescott on the sideline. Considering the cameras caught everything, the wide receiver finally spoke about the situation.

“I’m aware of what I was doing. For sure. I have to stay composed throughout the situation, no matter how I’m feeling. It went in the opposite direction and it wasn’t good for myself or the team. It was very detrimental. I’ll make up for it. I can’t get mad at nobody else. My relationship with Dak, if anything, got stronger. Don’t let what’s out there fool you. We’re brothers to the end. We know that. We are all we’ve got. I take my hat off to him. We’ll make up in the end. No craziness now.”

