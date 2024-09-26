NFL News: Steelers QB Justin Fields makes something clear on Russell Wilson amid starting job dispute

In the midst of the duel to see who will be the starting quarterback in the 2024 NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Justin Fields clarified his relationship with teammate Russell Wilson.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are enjoying a great start to the 2024 NFL season with a 3-0 record, but there is one dispute that is starting to feel strong and that is the dispute over who will be the starting quarterback. The protagonists are Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

A lot has been said about the situation over the past few days, particularly from head coach Mike Tomlin. But Fields broke the silence to dispel rumors of a poor relationship with Wilson, who lost his starting job by default as he recovered from a calf injury and hasn’t played a snap this season.

“Russ (Wilson) has been great for me so far and has helped me a lot,” said Fields, the quarterback who started the first three weeks of the season. “He’s always supportive of the guys and speaks his mind, he’s critical even when he’s out there. It’s great to have him around,” the Steelers player standout told Cameron Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast.

The relationship between Fields and Wilson has been a back-and-forth one, with both vying for the starting job at the same position. However, the current quarterback’s words suggest that there is a good dynamic. What is certain is that Russ is on the verge of making his debut in the 2024 NFL and will want to play from the start, especially at a moment when his career is being relaunched.

Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

What is head coach Mike Tomlin’s opinion on the role dispute between Wilson and Fields?

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been tight-lipped on the subject, but has made it clear that “when Wilson gets to the appropriate point of health and we have to make a decision, I’ll make it and we’ll announce it”.

Wilson is gradually returning to training, but Fields has been very solid since the start of the season, leading to speculation that he would eventually be announced as the permanent starting quarterback. It is clear that when Russ is back to 100%, the coach will make his long-awaited decision.

How did Justin Fields play in the 2024 NFL?

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Justin Fields has completed 55 of 75 passes attempted in the current season, for 518 yards and 2 touchdowns. His numbers are increasing game by game and you can tell the team is comfortable with his presence as the starting quarterback