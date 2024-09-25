Bill Belichick knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl and that’s why he isn’t ready to dismiss the Dallas Cowboys from championship contention. It’s a very shocking approach from the legend.

Right now, the Cowboys have a 1-2 record after consecutive losses against the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens. Furthermore, the NFC East is going to be a really tough challenge as the Philadelphia Eagles seem revamped and the Commanders might have found their guy with Jayden Daniels.

In such a tough business as the NFL, Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott don’t have margin of error. However, even with all the pressure on those two names, Belichick is confident in a turnaround.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades and don’t look like contenders. Nevertheless, during a special appearance in The Pat McAfee Show, Bill Belichick admitted there’s still hope for Jerry Jones.

“Look, the Draft is over. Free agency is over. I wouldn’t expect a lot of big trades here. I think there’s enough talent in Dallas to get things straightened out. They have to look in the mirror, look each other in the eye and say we’re going to do it.”

Why did the Cowboys lose to the Saints and Ravens?

According to Bill Belichick, the Cowboys’ current situation is pretty similar to what occurred last season. They’re being surprised early and doesn’t have the power to respond.

“Well, this is the same thing they ran into last year. Right? The games they fell behind early and teams that ran the ball against them like Buffalo ran for 250 yards last year. They had three or four games where they gave up over 175 yards rushing and got beat. This is the same issue they had last year. Of course, these last two at home are definitely a problem. I still think they can move the ball.”

