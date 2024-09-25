After suffering yet another concussion in his career, Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins, sparking speculation among fans and analysts about whether he should retire from football to prioritize his long-term health.

In Week 2 of the 2024 season, Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third official concussion in the NFL. Now, he has made a final decision about his career, with many urging him to consider retirement and focus on his health.

The start of this season has been far from ideal for the Miami Dolphins. The AFC East team secured a win against the Jaguars in Week 1, but their second game turned into a nightmare.

Not only did they lose to the Bills at home, but their starting quarterback suffered a serious concussion that placed him on injured reserve. Now, Tagovailoa is set to make a surprising decision regarding his future in football.

Report: Tua Tagovailoa has made his final decision about his career

Tua Tagovailoa’s career has been marred by injuries, dating back to his college days. While the quarterback has immense talent, his health has often hindered his ability to play consistently.

So far, Tagovailoa has suffered three concussions. In his first two, he left fans with troubling images during the games, as his extremities stiffened in a clear sign of severe head trauma.

This year, Tagovailoa endured his third official NFL concussion. The former Alabama star collided with Damar Hamlin’s chest, immediately falling unconscious to the ground. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Following the incident, the Dolphins placed him on injured reserve so he could consult with specialists regarding his concussions. Though he remains sidelined for at least three more games, he has now made his decision about his football future.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins lays on the ground after colliding with Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

According to ESPN, Tua Tagovailoa has decided to continue playing football. The quarterback aims to return this season, though he cannot be activated from injured reserve until Week 7.

Why has Tua Tagovailoa decided to continue playing football?

Retirement is a difficult consideration for any athlete, especially one as young as Tagovailoa. At just 26 years old, walking away from football didn’t seem to be an option for him, despite the risks posed by his three concussions.

Since being placed on IR, Tagovailoa has consulted multiple specialists. This week, he is expected to meet with neurologists to confirm that it’s safe for him to keep playing and to find ways to reduce the risk of further concussion-related issues.

