NFL News: Giants' Daniel Bellinger Angry at Ref Call During Defeat to Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys stopped the bleeding by securing a much-needed win over the struggling NY Giants, but tight end Daniel Bellinger had issues with a facemask call.

Daniel Bellinger warming up before game
© IMAGODaniel Bellinger warming up before game

By Kelvin Loyola

The Cowboys can breathe a little easier after defeating the New York Giants 20-15 in Week 4 of the NFL. With this victory, the Cowboys improved to a 2-2 record, while Brian Daboll’s team fell to a concerning 1-3.

During the game, the officiating crew made a puzzling error when Daniel Bellinger was penalized for facemasking. Replays clearly showed that Bellinger hadn’t touched Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown’s facemask; instead, it was Overshown who grabbed Bellinger’s. This miscall resulted in a significant 30-yard advantage for the Cowboys.

After the play, the Giants faced a second-and-18 instead of a third-and-short. After the game, Bellinger expressed confusion over the mistake and noted that the officials didn’t respond when he asked about it.

Daniel Bellinger on Facemask Call


“I tried to ask for an explanation, but I didn’t get any,” Bellinger stated. “I just saw the video; he grabbed my facemask. But it’s up to them. It’s their call. Hopefully, they get it right.”

New York Giants vs Detroit Lions Tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) of the New York Giants defends against cornerback Will Harris (25) of the Detroit Lions

The New York Giants now need to regroup and prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks on October 6, while the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the same day.

see also

NFL News: Giants" Malik Nabers suffers injury during TNF clash with Cowboys

Kelvin Loyola

