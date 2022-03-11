Manchester United and Tottenham meet in a critical match in the Premier League standings on Saturday. Here are some betting options from BetMGM.

While they both are away from the title race, Manchester United and Tottenham need to get points in order to think about Champions League action next season. The Red Devils are fifth and looking to bounce back after a brutal defeat against rivals Manchester City.

For Spurs, the season has been even worse, nonetheless they have won 2 matches in a row. The game is a battle of the wills, whose worst season can keep getting worse and who can get out of their funk.

Manchester United vs Tottenham straight bet

Odds: Manchester United - 2.35 Tottenham - 2.80 Draw - 3.60

How to watch: Peacock

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s status up in the air, Ralf Rangnick will need to make a decision to either go with the striker or mix his lineup up. United will need big performances from other key players to get a win over Spurs.

For Tottenham, Antonio Conte has been struggling to get things going for his new club with massively bad performances throughout the year. Spurs will not have Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, and Oliver Skipp.

Parlays

Interesting parlay bets are available for this match, such as if both teams fail to score in the 90 minutes plus corners over 5 is paying out 4.75. If Ronaldo and Harry Kane score in the 90 minutes plus Manchester United has more corners that result is paying out 6.50.

