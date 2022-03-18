The Spanish clasico is set to take place right before the start of the FIFA window, for Real Madrid it’s a chance to begin to seal their championship, for Barcelona a shot at redemption. Here are some interesting betting options from BetMGM .

Real Madrid - Barcelona, Barcelona - Real Madrid, the eyes of the world will be on Madrid as two of the biggest soccer clubs go head-to-head in the Spanish derby. For Real Madrid it’s a chance to continue to position themselves to win LaLiga. While for Barcelona a win over their archrivals will go a long way to proving that they are back.

With the chances that Barcelona can catch up to Real Madrid being slim, this derby is all about bragging rights. The last time the clubs met things were very different as Real Madrid basically were manhandling a young and disoriented Barcelona side. Now under Xavi the once lifeless team is in fourth place and still alive in European club competition.

At BetMGM they have prepared some interesting betting options to consider when betting on the Spanish clasico. Sign up now and get a bonus upon registration. Here are some interesting betting options for Real Madrid - Barcelona.

Real Madrid - Barcelona predictions

BetMGM is giving the bettor a good chance to win money outright with the match as both teams are paying over 2.00. Still given that Real Madrid are clear favorites to win the league and Barcelona have improved greatly an interesting bet would be put your chances on a draw at 3.80. It is not a far-off idea that both teams play to a stalemate with Real Madrid having an edge to win playing at home and the comfort of the league table at 2.10.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with LaLiga at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!

Real Madrid - Barcelona Parlays

Some interesting parlay bets to consider for this one is a goal by Benzema and Aubameyang during the 90 minutes at 3.90. Another good parlay bet is total corner kicks over 10.5 and total goals over 0.5 at 4.25. BetMGM also offers you a chance to build your own parlay and with these two clubs the bettor is not short on options.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM has great betting options for LaLiga! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!