The Canadian Gaming Summit (CGS) returns for its 26th edition from the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 13-15, 2023. SBC will be working closely with the CGA to put on one of the best events for executives and influencers in the gaming industry.

The summit will have exhibitions for gaming and sports betting senior executives from all over the world to network, learn, and explore other business and partnership ventures. The event is set to have at least 2,000 delegates.

The CGS will also focus on the opportunities in the Canadian gaming industry and it’s potential along with other emerging markets.

What to expect with the CGS 2023

As noted on the CGS 2023 website the summit “will reflect the changing face of the industry, with a conference agenda and exhibitors that encompass both the newer sports betting sector and the more established casino gaming and lottery verticals, making it a must-attend for every company keen to do business in one of the world’s most exciting gambling markets.”

There will be many speakers who work for such companies as, Hard Rock International, PointsBet Canada, DraftKings, Fanduel, BetMGM, Alcohol & Gaming Commision of Ontario, Pinnacle, BetRegal, and many more.

Tickets for the event are still available following the link here.