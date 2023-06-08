The SBC Summit conference in Tbilisi is taking place in October on the 23rd-24th at the Sheraton Grand Tbilisi Metechi Palace. The summit will focus on the gaming industry in the countries of Georgia, Ukraine, Romania, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

Those countries in question are going through many regulatory changes, offering valuable opportunities for those seeking to engage in early discussions about the untapped potential in Georgia and the surrounding regions.

As with many SBC Summits there will be a chance to do a lot of networking, chatting, and panel discussions on the various opportunities in these regions.

SBC Summit Tbilisi details

The conference will involve the presence of many brands and executives to discuss business opportunities, as well as outsourcing and relocating business ventures.

Over 1,000 delegates, 300 operators, 100 affiliates, and 40 speakers are expected to attend from all over the region to discuss this emerging market. For more information, please visit the SBC website.