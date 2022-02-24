The landscape of online sports betting continues to evolve and change as more states' past legislations to legalize full online betting. Here is an overview of where the process is and what sportsbooks provide the safest places to bet.

Sports Betting 2022: What states is it legal and who are the best sportsbooks?

Online Sports betting is here and it’s here to stay, as more and more states legalize sports betting the landscape will continue to grow. The MLB, NBA, MLS, and NFL all have league-wide and team sponsorship deals with sports betting platforms. The NBA has even considered streaming a “sports bettors” type of broadcast.

Since 2018 the legalization of sports betting has grown from 19 states to 32 as of January 2022. Brands such as BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel have cemented themselves in many of the legalized markets.

According to the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker, U.S. sports betting handle hit at $42.19 billion from January 2021 through October and is expected to double in the next few years. Here is an overview of where legalize online sports betting is legal and what sites are available for the user.

Where is online sports betting legal?

As of February, the following states have legalized online sports betting: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Some states only have 1 online provider, but many have multiple platforms available like New York which has Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, BetRivers, BetMGM, and PointsBet.

What are some of the safest sportsbooks?

BetMGM is one of the safest and best sportsbooks around with a signup bonus for new customers which includes a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 USD, a refer a friend promo where each friend signed up will give the initial user $50.

DraftKings which has a sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, and multiple sports betting options.

FanDuel also has a risk free first bet of up to $1,000 and a refer a friend promo which gives back $100, $50 for sportsbook and $50 for Casino for each new friend signed up.



