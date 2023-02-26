Jake Paul had one of the most important fights of his career against Tommy Fury. Social media reaced to the boxing match with the funniest memes about the first defeat of the American.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury put on the gloves to fight in Saudi Arabia in a heavyweight boxing match. This was the first time the American faced a professional boxer and social media reacted to this epic event with the funniest memes.

The career of Jake Paul has been an absolute roller coaster. He started as an actor, moved to YouTube to create content, and finally decided to become a boxer and fight for all possible titles.

On the other hand, there was Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of the legend Tyson Fury. The British defeated the American by split decision in a very close match, so of course, their fans reacted to it on social media during the whole event.

Jake Paul loses to Tommy Fury by split decision: Funniest memes and reactions