Manchester United and Burnley will face each other at Old Trafford for the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in Canada, you can watch this game live on DAZN.

Activity returns in the main soccer competitions in the world, and this week, just a few days after the World Cup ended, activity returns for many English teams, who must play the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup, with several duels that promise to be very interesting.

One of them is the one that these two rivals will dispute. On the local side, Manchester United, they have had some very intense weeks due to the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo's contract. The "red devils" want to put this bad moment behind them and go ahead, while Burnley will look to surprise and reach the quarterfinals.

Manchester United vs Burnley: Kick-Off Time

Manchester United will face Burnley for the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester, England this Wednesday, December 21.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (December 21)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (December 21)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 11:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (December 21)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (December 21)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (December 21)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (December 21)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 21)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (December 21)

South Africa: 11:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (December 21)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Burnley: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Cono Sur, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN Cono Sur, ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football

USA: ESPN+

