Manchester United and Burnley will face each other at Old Trafford for the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in Canada, you can watch this game live on DAZN.
Activity returns in the main soccer competitions in the world, and this week, just a few days after the World Cup ended, activity returns for many English teams, who must play the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup, with several duels that promise to be very interesting.
One of them is the one that these two rivals will dispute. On the local side, Manchester United, they have had some very intense weeks due to the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo's contract. The "red devils" want to put this bad moment behind them and go ahead, while Burnley will look to surprise and reach the quarterfinals.
Manchester United vs Burnley: Kick-Off Time
Manchester United will face Burnley for the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester, England this Wednesday, December 21.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (December 21)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (December 21)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 11:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (December 21)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (December 21)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (December 21)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (December 21)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 21)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (December 21)
South Africa: 11:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (December 21)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs Burnley: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Cono Sur, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN Cono Sur, ESPN, Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sports 2
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football
USA: ESPN+