The New York Rangers have been in need of a spark throughout the entire NHL season. Despite a strong start to their campaign, the Broadway Blueshirts haven’t come close to being the best show in The Great White Way. In hopes of lighting a fire under the team, according to reports, New York offered a blockbuster trade to the Vancouver Canucks, but the latter turned it down.

The Canucks and the Rangers have been linked in trade talks all season long. Along with the buzz surrounding a rift between stars J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, the locker room in Vancouver has been through much drama this campaign, and the results though not terrible, haven’t been as great as expected.

The Rangers have been the biggest letdown of the 2024-25 NHL season, as Peter Laviolette’s team has failed to replicate—or even come close to—their form from last year, when they won the Presidents’ Trophy. New York sits closer to the league’s basement than its attic.

Fans in The City of Dreams believe a trade for a big name in the market could be just what the doctor ordered. And, apparently, the front office thought likewise, as they sent a blockbuster trade offer to the Canucks.

Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 3rd period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 19, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

However, Vancouver said no. Per reporter Josh Yohe, the Rangers offered a one-for-one groundbreaking deal sending Mika Zibanejad to Vancouver, in exchange for J.T. Miller. According to this report, General Manager Chris Drury hoped to repatriate Miller back to NYC, where he played his first six NHL seasons.

Different standing points

While Yohe states this trade offer took place earlier in the season, plenty has changed in short notice. Vancouver’s drama surrounding Miller and Pettersson is the talk of the town, and the organization may be looking to quiet the noise by shipping one of them away.

From New York’s perspective, Zibanejad’s production has taken a significant hit, and the Rangers may be open to adding another piece to the offer, hoping to tip the scales and convince Vancouver to agree to the trade.

However, there is one major roadblock that cannot be overlooked: Zibanejad has a no-move clause (NMC) in his contract, and the Swede would have to waive it for New York to trade him out of Manhattan. And based Zibanejad’s recent comments, he has no interest in changing his address.

“I don’t read anything, I don’t listen to anything. It’s noise,” Zibanejad stated, via The Athletic. “There’s a reason why there are clauses like that. It’s something that was negotiated and earned. My focus has always been here. My focus has never been on anything else.”

Non-stop headache for Laviolette

In addition to the constant noise and chaos surrounding the franchise in the city that never sleeps, Laviolette is facing significant challenges within the locker room. Star goaltender Igor Shesterkin is dealing with an injury and has missed time, while forward Chris Kreider has now been placed on IR, ruling him out for at least the Rangers’ next three games.

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates after scoring during the National Hockey League game between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers on March 4, 2021 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Laviolette called up enforcer Matt Rempe from the AHL affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack, though he is still serving an eight-game suspension, and will be available to play during the Rangers matchup against the New Jersey Devils on January 9.