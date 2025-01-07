Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics live in the USA: 2024/2025 NBA regular season game

The Denver Nuggets are set to face the Boston Celtics in an electrifying 2024/2025 NBA regular-season clash. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, fans can expect nonstop action. Be sure to check the schedule and streaming options to catch every moment live!

Watch Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics live

Tuesday night, January 7, will feature one of the most anticipated games of the season as two of the NBA’s top title contenders face off. The Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum, want to take the lead from a red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers, for which victories will be necessary.

On the other hand the Denver Nuggets, powered by Nikola Jokic, aim to challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot in the Western Conference. With both teams locked in a fierce race for the lead, this matchup promises to deliver high stakes and intense action.

When will the Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics match be played?

Denver Nuggets face off against Boston Celtics this Tuesday, January 7, in a 2024/2025 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 10:00 PM (ET).

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets – Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics in the USA

Don’t miss this 2024/2025 NBA regular season game between the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics, available for streaming in the USA on Fubo (with a free trial). Additional viewing options include TNT.