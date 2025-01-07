Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 NBA regular season game

Golden State Warriors are gearing up to take on Miami Heat in a 2024/2025 NBA regular-season matchup. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, fans can expect nonstop action in this highly anticipated showdown. Be sure to check game times and streaming details to catch all the excitement live.

The Western Conference is heating up, with several teams jockeying for position, separated by just a few wins. Every victory or defeat has a significant impact, with teams constantly shifting in the standings.

The Golden State Warriors, currently sitting in 9th place with an 18-17 record, are just two wins away from a playoff spot and will be aiming to close that gap. Over in the East, the Miami Heat are also fighting for position, looking to break into the top 6 and avoid the uncertainty of the Play-In Tournament.

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat match be played?

Golden State Warriors take on Miami Heat this Tuesday, January 7, in a 2024/2025 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 10:00 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat in the USA

Watch the 2024/2025 NBA regular season clash between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Additional viewing option: NBCS-BA.