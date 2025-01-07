Trending topics:
NBA

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 NBA regular season game

Golden State Warriors will face Miami Heat in a 2024/2025 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesStephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

By Leonardo Herrera

Golden State Warriors are gearing up to take on Miami Heat in a 2024/2025 NBA regular-season matchup. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, fans can expect nonstop action in this highly anticipated showdown. Be sure to check game times and streaming details to catch all the excitement live.

[Watch Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Western Conference is heating up, with several teams jockeying for position, separated by just a few wins. Every victory or defeat has a significant impact, with teams constantly shifting in the standings.

The Golden State Warriors, currently sitting in 9th place with an 18-17 record, are just two wins away from a playoff spot and will be aiming to close that gap. Over in the East, the Miami Heat are also fighting for position, looking to break into the top 6 and avoid the uncertainty of the Play-In Tournament.

Advertisement

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat match be played?

Golden State Warriors take on Miami Heat this Tuesday, January 7, in a 2024/2025 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 10:00 PM (ET).

Haywood Highsmith of the Miami Heat – Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Haywood Highsmith of the Miami Heat – Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Advertisement

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Former NBA All-Star criticizes Pat Riley over Heat&#039;s handling of Jimmy Butler situation

see also

Former NBA All-Star criticizes Pat Riley over Heat's handling of Jimmy Butler situation

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat in the USA

Watch the 2024/2025 NBA regular season clash between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Additional viewing option: NBCS-BA.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Dolphins issue strong warning to Tua Tagovailoa about his concussions
NFL

Dolphins issue strong warning to Tua Tagovailoa about his concussions

Brittney Griner praises Unrivaled and hopes it puts ‘pressure’ on the WNBA
WNBA

Brittney Griner praises Unrivaled and hopes it puts ‘pressure’ on the WNBA

Warriors' Steve Kerr reveals the reason behind managing Stephen Curry's playing time
NBA

Warriors' Steve Kerr reveals the reason behind managing Stephen Curry's playing time

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart, Georgia snag top weapon from Texas A&M through transfer portal
College Football

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart, Georgia snag top weapon from Texas A&M through transfer portal

Better Collective Logo