Nate Diaz has been one of the most attractive stars in the UFC, although he will now start fighting outside of the company. Check out his age, height, weight, record, social media and net worth.

The UFC is now an established brand across the world for everything MMA related. They have the best fighters available in the sport under their wings, but it took some time for them to get where they are now. Someone that had a huge impact in that growth was undoubtedly Nate Diaz.

His prime is already far behind in time, although there shouldn’t be any doubts regarding his legacy in the octagon. Nate along with his older brother Nick were huge protagonists when they were at the top of their game.

Diaz was part of blockbuster matchups. The fights he had with Connor McGregor might go down as the most epic ones for a lot of fans. He was also part of another marquee event vs Jorge Masvidal more recently. His next chapter will be in a boxing bout opposite to Jake Paul, so it’s a good moment to review some details about him.

What is Nate Diaz’s full name?

Nate Diaz’s full name is Nathan Donald Diaz.

How old is Nate Diaz?

Nate Diaz was born on April 16, 1985, so he is 37 years old. His place of birth was Stockton, California, United States.

How tall is Nate Diaz?

Nate Diaz is 6-foot or 1.83m tall.

How much does Nate Diaz weigh?

Nate Diaz weighs 170 lbs. Going back to his latest appearance is a better way to understand his fighting weight. In his win over Tony Ferguson on September 10, 2022, the contest was set on welterweight. This means Diaz had to be under the weight limit of 170 lbs. at UFC 279.

Has Nate Diaz ever won a UFC title?

He is the most awarded athlete when it comes to “fight of the night” awards, although Nate Diaz has never won a UFC title. The closest he has ever been was when he lost the UFC Lightweight Championship fight vs Benson Henderson via unanimous decision on December 8, 2012.

What is Nate Diaz’s record?

Nate Diaz has a record of 22-13, according to UFC stats. His 22 wins are split into five knockouts, 13 submissions, and four by decision. From his 13 losses, two were knockouts, one was a submission, and 10 went the other way via the judges’ decision.

Nate Diaz’s boxing record

Nate Diaz will have his first-ever boxing fight vs Jake Paul in Dallas.

What is Nate Diaz’s net worth?

Nate Diaz is believed to have a net worth of around 8-10 million dollars.

Does Nate Diaz have any social media?

Nate Diaz can be found at @natediaz209 on Instagram, where has 6.2 million followers.