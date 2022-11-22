Argentina will face Mexico in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Argentina will play against Mexico in what will be a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Argentina's debut couldn't have been worse. Not only did they underperform, especially in the second half, but they also lost to a team that was thought to be much inferior to them. It was a 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia, without a doubt the biggest surprise of the group stage of this Qatar 2022.

And now they will have a tough game against Mexico, a team that equalized 0-0 against Poland in their first game, a result that leaves the "Aztecs" satisfied because the Poles had a penalty in their favor with which they could have lost perfectly. With the victory, they would have a chance to rely on themselves in the last Matchday against Saudi Arabia.

Argentina vs Mexico: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar will be played this Saturday, November 26 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Argentina vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Argentina vs Mexico

Argentina and Mexico will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Saturday, November 26 at 2:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: FOX Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, Sling, FOX Sports App, Tubi.

