Artur Beterbiev says he regrets challenging Jake Paul, explains why he did it

While Jake Paul’s fight against Mike Tyson was met with criticism due to a number of reasons, the influencer-turned-boxer has now received several offers from some of the biggest names in the sport. Including undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, who is now explaining why he offered Paul a fight.

The Russian boxer, who holds the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO light-heavyweight world titles, wrote on his Instagram account just a day after the fight against Tyson: “@jakepaul what can you do in the ring against the current undisputed champion? You just have to know that I’m always open to any suggestion.”

Now, in a conversation with Seconds Out, Berterbiev has explained his reasoning: “In boxing, for a long time I have had my favorite boxers and they are Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, and Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson and my first reaction was to want revenge,” he said, according to Marca.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While he admits he regretted doing so, he maintains his offer: “If he wants to, then yes, but I do not think he wants to fight me … I think I would show him boxing.” While Paul didn’t reply to his challenge directly, he did take the opportunity to brag about his new status in the boxing world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I just saw this… top five pound-for-pound fighter in the world calling me out. Hahahaha. 4 years in and I run this sport,” Paul posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Nov. 17. To which, Beterbiev replied: “After four years it’s time to have serious challenges. Didn’t notice your acceptance or rejection. So what are we gonna do?”

Advertisement

see also Mike Tyson names the boxer he fears facing the most after Jake Paul fight

Paul has been called out by different boxers

Apart from Beterbiev, Paul has also received challenges from current IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois. However, it seems like former middleweight champion Cesar Chavez Jr. son of Julio Cesar Chavez, could be his next rival.

“It’s an option, we’re looking into it, let’s see, this week I have a meeting,” Chavez Jr. told TUDN. “I’d be interested in fighting a champion, but fighting Jake Paul for the fame and the media would put me in a position to fight against others. I’m not looking for it, it’s been presented. It’s not concrete, but let’s see what happens,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Mike Tyson makes things clear about possible trilogy fight with Evander Holyfield after Jake Paul bout

On the other hand, female undefeated WBC, WBF and WBO female light heavyweight world champion Claressa Shields also called out Paul, stating that he doesn’t have the “skills” to beat her in the ring.