Mike Tyson names the boxer he fears facing the most after Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson, one of the most feared boxers in history, has surprised the world by revealing that there is a current fighter he would hesitate to face in the ring, even at his prime, following his recent fight with Jake Paul.

The 26-year-old has impressed the boxing world with his aggressive style and knockout power. With an undefeated record of 29-0, the American has proven to be a dominant force in the light heavyweight division. His recent win over Oleksandr Gvozdyk has positioned him as one of the top contenders in the category.

Additionally, the boxer began his career at super middleweight, where he won a world title. However, his potential and ambition led him to move up a division. At light heavyweight, he has shown an impressive ability to adapt and dominate. His combination of speed, power, and technique makes him a formidable opponent for any boxer.

Who is the Boxer Mike Tyson Would Fear to Face?

The former heavyweight world champion, who recently returned to the ring to face Jake Paul, revealed the name of the boxer he would be afraid to fight: David Benavidez.

David Benavidez (red/green trunks) reacts after defeating Anthony Dirrell (not in frame) after a corner stoppage in their WBC Super Middleweight Championship fight at Staples Center on September 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

“He’s so underrated but so over-polarized here. Listen, I’d be afraid to fight him too if I was in that division. No one even has a chance against him, and I’m talking facts,” Tyson told via ESnew.

Tyson’s Respect

The fact that a legendary boxer like Mike Tyson recognizes Benavidez’s talent is a testament to his abilities. Tyson, who in his prime was known for his ferocity and ability to intimidate opponents, has admitted that he would fear facing Benavidez in his own prime.

Tyson’s statement has only served to increase interest in Benavidez and his future bouts. The young boxer is destined to make his own mark on the boxing world, with many expecting him to reach the same level of success as his idol.

