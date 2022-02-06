Canelo Alvarez's limits could be unsuspected. The Mexican boxer has conquered step by step more and more weight classes. In fact, Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn believes that Canelo's mindset could take him to reach an unbelievable feat such as overcoming some of the heavyweight current stars.

The fact of being the current Pound for Pound king invites many to create unbelievable boxing myths about Saul Canelo Alvarez. There are tales told by persons out of the close circle of the Mexican fighter but there are others launched from persons that have worked directly with him, such as promoter Eddie Hearn. The new one: could Alvarez triumph on a suicide adventure in the Heavyweight?

So far, Canelo has conquered the Super welterweight, Middleweight, Super middleweight, and Light heavyweight categories, having made his professional debut in the 139 pounds in 2005 at the age of 15. That means a 36 pounds growth without losing quality.

Even, one of Alvarez's possibilities for his next fight in May, his first in 2022, is to challenge WBC World Cruiserweight king Ilunga Junior Makabu. In case of making the bout and having success on it, the Mexican star will be joining the exclusive list of the five-division World Champions.

Eddie Hearn and Canelo's chances to overcome some of the current Heavyweight stars

On his appearance in the MMA Hour show, Matchroom Boxing Chairman shared he is impressed by Canelo Alvarez's mentality and skills, and that is the main reason he believes the Guadalajara native can accomplish unsuspected feats in boxing such as defeating Heavyweight Top Dogs like Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

"He’s so good, arguably the best fighter I’ve ever seen up close, but even across the generations... He thinks he’s completely unbeatable, and he thinks he can beat Usyk... I guess he thinks he can beat AJ, that’s just his mentality", stated Hearn.

Having almost concluded his vacation period after becoming the first Unified World Super middleweight Champion, Alvarez is almost ready to choose a rival for his next fight in May. Hearn accepted that he had already sent Canelo a two-fight offer that includes clashes with WBA World Light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol and the Mexican's longtime rival Gennady Golovkin.