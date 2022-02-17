Canelo Alvarez keeps receiving offers to sail with him in his next boxing adventure in May. When the scale was tipping towards Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn's offer, PBC improved his already made proposal and the race might be even again. Figure out which are Alvarez's new likely rivals.

Canelo Alvarez is experiencing the implications of being the current best Pound for Pound boxer. It is easy to understand that every promoter would love to work with him and will make the best of his efforts to accomplish it. Nowadays, Alvarez is at a crossroads to pick his next opponent as Al Haymon's PBC improved the offer that made him before.

Originally, and according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Alvarez was almost accepting Eddie Hearn's two-fight offer. This one involved an $85 million guaranteed earning for the Mexican superstar, and also a spectacular boxing plan for him not only including his May fight but also the one of September.

Hearn planned to clash Canelo Alvarez and Russian Light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol first, and then, if the victory goddess embraces the Red-haired, consolidate a trilogy against Alvarez's bitter rival, Gennady Golovkin, if the IBF Middleweight Champion outdoes Ryota Murata in their rescheduled bout in Japan.

PBC's improved two-fight offer to Canelo Alvarez

According to the awarded boxing journalist Dan Rafael, Canelo Alvarez is reconsidering working along with PBC. Firstly, Al Haymon's promotional company offered the Undisputed World Super middleweight Champion a one-fight deal to clash against the WBC Middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo in the 168 pounds.

However, watching how they were losing Canelo due to Eddie Hearn's offer, PBC improved his deal: not only fighting Charlo in May but adding in September the likely hardest challenge for the Mexican Champion at the Super middleweight: David Benavidez. A younger combination than Bivol-Golovkin, and with a similar paycheck (9 figures according to Dan Rafael),

Al Haymon's offer brings Alvarez the possibility of really sweeping the 168 pounds weight class. At 31 years old, Jermall Charlo is 32-0-0 (22 KOs), and a two-division Champion. On the other hand, David Benavidez (25-0-0, 22 KOs) became the youngest World belt holder of the Super middleweight division, a title he has held and lost twice, both outside the ring (weight problems and consumption of illegal substances). The Bandera Roja is currently 25 years old.