Canelo's opponent for his next fight in May 2022 is still uncertain. One of the possible scenarios is Alvarez challenging WBC Cruiserweight Champion Ilunga Makabu. About this, the WBO Champion of that weight class stated that the Mexican boxer jump into the 200 lbs may not be a good decision.

What started as a certainty in November 2021, is at the present an unknown: who will be Canelo's opponent in his next boxing fight? Alvarez's team formally requested the WBC to challenge its Cruiserweight Champion, however, this fight is not signed yet. Related to this topic, WBO 200 pounds' Champion Lawrence Okolie thinks the Mexican star shouldn't invade his weight division for his own sake.

Jumping into another weight class is not a new matter for the current Pound for Pound King. He has started his professional career in 2005 as a Junior middleweight (140 lbs); since then, he has climbed up to the 175 pounds category, conquering World belts in Superwelter, Middle, Super middle, and Light heavyweight.

If the fight against Ilunga Makabu is done and Canelo Alvarez succeeds on his mission, he would be joining a selected group of legends that have won World titles in five different weight classes. The most recent boxer that has been added to this list is mighty Manny Pacman Pacquiao.

The reasons why Canelo could not triumph in the Cruiserweight division

Since March 2021, Lawrence Okolie is the WBO World Cruiserweight Champion. The British boxer is 17-0-0 (14 KO's) and is defending his title against Polish Michal Cieslak in February. Nevertheless, if he maintains his crown and Canelo defeats Makabu he does not expect to meet with Alvarez in the 200 lbs division cause he thinks the Mexican might not be able to compete in that weight.

"He and Makabu is actually an interesting fight that makes you go 'oh, who do I favor in that one?' I'm realistic and I just can't see me and Canelo fighting, I'd be so shocked if they wanted that fight. Not because they're scared or anything but just the height difference, the weight difference, the strength it's just too much", stated Okolie according to Boxing Scene.

Also, for the London native Champion, of 6' 5" tall, even Canelo may have proven to be the ongoing best fighter of the world, there are limits that he can not surpass: "He's probably the best in the world at the moment, a very talented fighter, but there are just limitations to the human body. That is that someone who weighs in 200-pounds vs someone who's able to weigh in at 168-pounds, not to mention what they are on the day. It would be nice for my bank account and of course my legacy, but I just can't see it happening personally".