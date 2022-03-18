It seems that the new trend is to try luck in boxing, as not only Social media stars but former sportsmen of different disciplines consider to have the skills to step into a ring and risk their integrity. Check out who is the new athlete that will make his debut as a boxer.

Boxing is quite possibly the only sport in which you can't gamble, or hesitate. Its very nature makes it brutal, cold, since the physical integrity of those who practice it is at stake. A new ex-athlete wants to try his luck in the ring, a former Manchester United multi-champion figure who must prepare himself very well so as not to suffer unfortunate consequences.

In recent times, there has been an exodus of all kinds of personalities into a boxing ring. For the most part, it is the stars of social networks, individuals with thousands of followers but of dubious physical shape, who, taking advantage of their popularity, economic status, and public relations, make the necessary arrangements to schedule boxing fights.

Some professional boxers such as current Pound for Pound King Canelo Alvarez and two-time heavyweight champion Mike Tyson have spoken out against such events, arguing that stepping into a ring is an act that goes beyond bravery, so who is granted a license to fight should be better managed.

The former Manchester United ace that will try luck as a boxer

On April 30, at the O2 Arena in London, the former France National Team and Manchester United defender Patrice Evra will make his boxing debut in a fight against Youtuber Adam Saleh. This bout will be part of the undercard of the Martyn Ford vs Sajad Gharibi, also known as the Iranian Hulk.

Evra is now 40 years old, and his rival is only 28, but this is not the only disadvantage that Patrice will have to deal with, given that Saleh has already fought three times. The Youtuber has won two of his past clashes and draw one. It will be the very first time he faces an athlete, cause his previous rivals were fellow social media stars.

"I'm really excited to participate for the first time ever in my life in a boxing match, because I always had so much respect for people boxing. It is not just about power and strength, it is also about strategy and technique. It's like a chess game...It is a massive opportunity for me. Of course, I want to have fun, like with everything I do, but I also want to make sure I show that I respect this sport.", stated Patrice Evra to Boxstar UK.