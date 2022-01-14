Robert Helenius raises his hand to the boxing community. He claims to be the chosen one who can not only stop but also knock out WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury is the main man of the Heavyweight division. At least in the media arena. Thanks to his outgoing personality and spicy way of sharing his points of view, he is on the radar of many fighters who dream to face him. One of those boxing dreamers may have gone too long, stating he could be able to knock the Gypsy King out. He is Robert Helenius.

According to the promoter and Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn, Tyson Fury may be considering vacating his WBC World Heavyweight title, so he could entirely do his will and do not have to face the mandatory fight he has ahead against countryman Dillian Whyte. In Fury's mind, there are other names and not Whyte's.

In fact, for one year, the Gipsy King has not been able to concrete the fights he wants: he was in advanced negotiations to clash against Anthony Joshua, on his road to becoming Unified World Champion, but a rematch clause of the contract of his second bout with Deontay Wilder forced him to change his plans. His seek for freedom is understandable.

Who is Robert Helenius, the self-proclaimed Fury possible executioner?

The Finish boxer already has vast experience in boxing. The 38-year-old started his career in 2008 and has held just secondary world titles so far, such as European, IBF International, and WBC Silver. His current record is 31-3-0 (20 KO's) and was part of the Fury vs Wilder III undercard at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In an interview for Sky Sports, the Nordic Nightmare claimed he should be the number 1 contender for the WBA title currently on Oleksander Usyk's waist. However, if Fury crosses his way it would be chaotic for the British undefeated boxer.

"I have heard my name mentioned by Bob Arum and others of possibly fighting Fury in March. Of course, I feel I would beat Fury. He looked great against Deontay Wilder, but he would find a much less favorable style against me, so I would knock Fury out. He is an easier style for me than Usyk for sure."

Robert Helenius has fought some respectable names so far, such as Dereck Chisora, Dillian Whyte, and former Polish WBA Heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki. From these, Helenius has just lost with Whyte. His last two fights (2020, 2021) ended with victories for him, precisely vs Kownacki.

Fury's intention to star a crossover with UFC Champion may be possible

One of the most recent Fury's battles on social media was to challenge Francis Ngannou, the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion. The Cameroonian mixed martial artist showed interest in clashing against the 33-year-old boxer and has revealed a viable date to schedule the fight.

According to Talksport, the Predator is planing to leave Dana White's company after defending his title on January 22 (UFC 270). However, from that date, it may take still long to see the Gipsy King exchanging blows with Ngannou.

"I don’t know exactly when Tyson and I will fight, but I think maybe some time in 2023... But I will say it will probably happen at some point. It is definitely something I want to do, but we don’t have control over it right now. I know it will be very tough when we fight. Not only am I coming from a distant sport, but I am testing myself against one of the best, if not the best, boxer ever.", stated Francis