Several reports pointed out that famous YoutuberJake Paul was nearly close to reaching an agreement to have an exhibition fight against legendary Mike Tyson, however, the former World Heavyweight Champion give a dramatic spin to the situation with his last statement on social media.

Jake Paul was having the best boxing dream ever: he was sharing the ring with one of the best boxers ever on a tremendous boost to the credibility of his career, nevertheless, the wake-up call was a powerful blow that forced him to come back to reality. Mike Tyson has stated over the alleged exhibition fight he was going to have with The Problem Child.

Supposedly, there were advanced talks between Jake Paul and Iron Mike to meet in the ring by the end of 2022 in Las Vegas. "A verbal deal has been struck to get it on, but like all forms of sports business, now it's all about the contracts and money split... Mike is looking for a certain figure to get into the ring with a profit share guarantee", said a Vegas' source to The Sun.

The contract that was going to make Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul real was contemplating the possibility of generating an estimated $49 million with this fight, considering only the pay-per-view earnings. Tyson has already had a previous exhibition fight: in 2020, against the four-division World Champion Roy Jones Jr. at Staples Center, in Los Angeles, California. The clash ended in a draw.

Mike Tyson's statement about his alleged fight with Youtuber Jake Paul

After the rumor of a possible clash with Jake Paul was turning on the boxing community, Mike Tyson showed his strength with a powerful blow, on the social media ring, just like in his good old days. The exhibition fight may not be that close.

"This is new to me. I saw Jake (Paul) in St. Barths and he never mentioned it", stated Iron Mike on Twitter. So, until further notice, the only space that The Problem Child and Mike Tyson have shared so far was on the former World Heavyweight Champion podcast in 2021.

Mike Tyson held a professional record of 50-6-0 (44 KO's) during his 25-year-old- career. He was the unified World Heavyweight Champion for almost 4 years, back in the day when the WBO was just being born and was not considered as one of the top boxing organizations.

On his behalf, Jake Paul has just held 5 professional fights since 2020. The 25-year-old Youtuber has fought and defeated so far a fellow Youtuber, a Basketball player, and two Mixed Martial Artists. Before the rumor of his fight against Mike Tyson, he has pointed out former World Middleweight Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr as his possible next opponent.