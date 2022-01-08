Jake Paul is aware of the critics many members of boxing community have made about him for just have faced so far Mixed Martial Artists, so he has clear which real boxer may be a suitable rival for his first fight in 2022.

Boxing: Jake Paul may have picked an opponent for his next fight, he is a 'beatable' real boxer and former World Champion

Jake Paul has already had enough affordable tests in his boxing career. The famous Youtuber wants to make a following big step to show the world his fighting skills are for real, and he has in mind one name that could help him to reach his purpose: former World Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The Problem Child's history in the ring says that he is undefeated after 5 challenges since 2020. He has shared the ring with a fellow Youtuber, a Basketball player, and two Mixed Martial Artists. The last ones were the most difficult tests for him so far undoubtedly, but he has approved the exams with good notes.

There have indeed been clues that invite to consider Jake Paul's career in boxing as uncertain: after defeating Tyron Woodley by the way of knockout, he has tried to jump into UFC to fight Welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal, and also has mentioned his intentions to try luck as a promoter, but his last statement makes a spin to the situation.

Is Julio Cesar Chavez Jr the possible opponent for Jake Paul's next fight?

In an interview for Chris Mannix and The Volume, Jake Paul shared he is searching to face real boxers to take his career to the next level, and he already has in mind the best option. What has been just rumors, may now turn into a reality: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has a real chance to fight against Paul.

"About Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, I would like that fight a lot because it silences the critics. He was a former World Champion and I know I can beat him. That challenge excites me. I want to fight a real boxer like newsflash and I am going to, just have some patience", stated The Problem Child.

Jake Paul was very close to fighting against a traditional boxer on his last fight, however, Tyron Woodley had to replace Tyson Fury's half-brother, Tommy, just a few weeks before the main date due to health issues. Tommy has recently said he wants to fight Paul but he may not have a chance at all.

"He (Tommy Fury) wants the payday, but like I have said it before I don't want to take the fight with him: he doesn't deserve it. I would rather fight Tyson, I will fight his brother or his bad before I fight Tommy", cleared up Jake Paul.