Ryan Garcia's boxing road to his long-awaited 135-pound world championship opportunity leads him to a tough fight on July 16 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles against Dominican Javier Fortuna, who has outlined the only strategy that can lead him to victory.

King Ry is the clear favorite to win this bout. His record endorses him as one of the most solid prospects in the Lightweight division, because at just 23 years of age, he already has 22 fights as a professional boxer, of which he has won all of them, with a record of 18 knockouts.

On the other hand, Javier Fortuna has experience on his side. He is 9 years older than Ryan Garcia and has almost twice as many fights as him. His career can be summed up in one world championship won, at Super featherweight, and a record of 37 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and two No Contests. His knockout percentage is 60% (26 KOs).

The only way Javier Fortuna can beat Ryan Garcia is if he can beat him.

Having fought 43 fights in 13 years in professional boxing, Javier Fortuna has a lot of experience, which leads him not to lie to himself, as he has indicated that he is aware that he is not the favorite to win his fight against Ryan Garcia, so he has only one chance to succeed: the knockout.

“I have to knock him out. I can’t let it go to the scorecards. Even if I drop him several times, I won’t win the fight on the scorecards anyway. I left it up to the judges and it wasn’t a good thing. Now, you know, it’s either he kills me or I kill him.”, stated Fortuna to Boxing Scene.

Javier Abejon Fortuna's need to knock out Ryan Garcia will allow fans to witness a great fight, as the American prospect has only allowed four of his 22 fights to require judges' scorecards to determine the winner. The most recent of those came in April 2022, in his most recent fight, when he defeated Ghana's Emmanuel Tagoe by UD.