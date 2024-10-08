Boxing legend makes concerning update about Mike Tyson's form ahead of Jake Paul fight

With less than two moths to witness Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight, a boxing legend made a concerning update about "Iron" Mike's fitness.

Mike Tyson is set to face Jake Paul in less than 40 days, but concerns about “Iron” Mike’s health have continued to mount in recent months. While the boxing legend appears to have recovered from a recent ulcer flare-up, a troubling update about his current form has come from a fellow boxing legend.

Eric “Butterbean” Esch, a former heavyweight fighter, has expressed concerns about Tyson’s shape leading up to the fight. His worry stems not only from social media but from a personal encounter with Tyson.

“I saw Mike about three weeks ago, and he looked pregnant. I would knock him out. He has no chin. The problem with those who have lost to Tyson is they didn’t challenge him,” Butterbean said in an interview with Al.com.

Anticipation around the fight has continued to build, especially after the initial postponement in May. However, with Butterbean’s critical assessment of Tyson’s condition, another last-minute cancellation wouldn’t come as a surprise.

Butterbean throws a right punch during the fight against Ken Craven at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Butterbean defeated Craven by a TKO in the third round.

Could the fight be postponed again?

Months ago, Tyson admitted to experiencing difficulty walking. Since then, he’s flipped the script, frequently posting sparring sessions on social media and making public appearances on TV shows and events to promote the fight.

see also Legendary boxer Shane Mosley sends Jake Paul a huge warning ahead of Mike Tyson fight

But is another postponement possible? According to World Boxing News, Tyson will undergo an official medical check 24 hours before the event. Should he fail to meet the necessary requirements, the fight could be called off. Despite the concerns, Tyson has remained optimistic, stating that he’s eager to defeat Paul on November 15.

Butterbean also challenged Jake Paul

Butterbean vaguely called out Jake Paul in early 2023. “Hey Jake Paul, would you fight me for $2m [£1.5million]? Winner takes all,” he posted on his social media. Paul didn’t even referred to the former heavy weight champion, so the fight didn’t come to fruition.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet during last year, he addressed the situation: “I would love to fight Jake Paul, but he’s too smart to fight me. I’m not saying he’s a coward or anything like that, but I would destroy him.”

