After being in the eye of the storm again, boxing legend Mike Tyson has just been cleared of all charges after an incident in which he punched a passenger on a flight he was traveling on. Find out what Iron Mike would have had to pay if he had been charged.

As in his best days in the ring, when despite fighting in the heaviest category of boxing he dodged punches with the agility of a middleweight, Mike Tyson managed to avoid any kind of fine and sentence after the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office decided not to punish him for punching a passenger on the flight he was traveling on from San Francisco to Florida.

Last April 21, a video of Iron Mike losing his temper and uncontrollably punching one of the passengers sitting behind him on the flight he was traveling on went viral on social media. The beating caused the victim of Tyson's wrath to bleed, and several photos attested to it.

As time progressed, it was learned that the man assaulted by Mike Tyson is Melvin Townsend III, a guy who has a long history of trouble with the law. What prompted Tyson to hit Townsend III was that this man had been bothering him throughout the trip and even threw a water bottle at him. Following the incident, Townsend III reportedly hired a legal team to defend himself against any possible consequences.

The ruling of justice after Mike Tyson's assault on Melvin Townsend III

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced the closure of the case in which Mike Tyson was accused of physically assaulting Melvin Townsend III during a flight from San Francisco to Florida operated by JetBlue flight. The primary reason for not charging the former World Heavyweight Champion was the express request of both Townsend III and Tyson.

“Our decision is that we will not file any charges against Mr. Tyson based on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation. These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case. We now deem this case closed", stated Steve Wagstaffe, San Mateo County District Attorney.

Charges Mike Tyson may have faced

According to the Nolo legal encyclopedia, charges for physically assaulting an individual depend on the severity of the attack, i.e. whether it is simple or aggravated. This is defined by the harm the victim suffers or the intent with which the attack is carried out.

Charges for this type of offense also depend on the offender's criminal record. Thus, the minimum penalty for simple assault is up to one year in prison and a fine ranging from $500 to $2500. While an aggravated assault receives penalties ranging from 10 to 20 years in prison and fines ranging from $5,000 to $20,000.