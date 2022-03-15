Mike Tyson has gone from being one of the most fearsome fighters to a successful businessman, as his weed company shows with high monthly sales that could increase with the release of a new boxing-related product

For sportsmen, it is difficult to deal with life after their professional careers are over. Nothing is the same as nothing compares to the adrenaline to be in the firing line ready for action. However, there are several that achieve to be as successful in ordinary as they were in sports, such as Mike Tyson. The polemic boxing champion has founded a lucrative weed company that is searching to increase its already high sales with a very controversial product.

In 2016, the former two-time Heavyweight Champion started to sell a strain of cannabis products such as edibles and extracts. Just 5 years later, Iron Mike decided to turn it into a premium company named Tyson 2.0.

According to The Sun, Mike Tyson's companu monthly sales earnings are about 652.000 dollars. He is a self-confessed consumer of this plant with medicinal properties: "It has changed my life" said Mike in an interview for GQ magazine sharing that it has helped him to be a much more calm person.

The new flagship product of Mike Tyson's weed company

Undoubtedly, Tyson is a strong marketing strategy for any product itself, as his well-known and respected all around the world. But when the latter combines with one of his most controversial moments on the ring, the result may not be other than to turn the new merchandise product into the new flagship product of the company.

On June 28, 1997, Tyson faced the four-times Heavyweight titlist and two-division Champion Evander Holyfield in one of the most anticipated rematches in Heavyweight boxing. As it happened on the first edition of this clash, won by The Real Deal via TKO in the eleventh round, Iron Mike was losing the bout since the very first rounds.

With his frustration rising, Mike Tyson bite twice Holyfield's ears: on the very first occasion, he tore off a piece of his right ear. Incredibly, the referee Mills Lane did not stop the fight. It was finished after round 3 ended and Tyson was disqualified in one of the most dramatic and exotic moments of boxing history,

Well, Mike Tyson weed company's newly released product is called Mike Bites a cannabis edible with the shape of a torn ear, in a wink to what happened between him and Evander Holyfield. Tyson 2.0 products are sold in Nevada, California, and Colorado.