The Problem Child has taken his foray into boxing very seriously and wants to make it clear that he is not in the sport just for the money, after he made a gesture that shows his full support for women's boxing, a massive bet on the Taylor vs Serrano fight.

Jake Paul doesn't want to be just another name in boxing. Whether in or out of the ring he's betting on making history literally at any cost. In his first fight as a promoter, he made it clear that his confidence in his fighter goes beyond imagination: he made a scandalous bet in favor of Amanda Serrano's victory over Irish Katie Taylor.

Taylor and Serrano star in the April 30 main event at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden. It is the first time in the venue's 54-year history (at its current location) that a women's boxing match will be the main attraction of the evening. Pure history.

Similarly, Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano pits two of the best female boxers in the world today against each other. Ireland's Taylor is the Undisputed World Lightweight Female Champion and 2012 Olympic medalist, while the Jake Paul-promoted Amanda Serrano is a seven-division World Champion.

Jake Paul and his blind faith in the victory of Amanda Serrano

The final press conference prior to the fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano was going normally, with an intense face-off included, until The Problem Child did his favorite thing: sowing chaos. And he did it through a scandalous bet in favor of his protégé, Serrano.

When asked by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing Chairman and promoter of Katie Taylor, about his confidence in Amanda Serrano's victory, Jake Paul did not hesitate to state it loud and clear: "I am more confident than you are. I have a bet for you... Let's do a million... I bet Amanda wins for a million dollars" proposed Paul before sealing the deal with a handshake with Hearn.

According to the oddsmakers, the Puertorican and Jake Paul's charged is the favorite to win this fight as she is -140. If Katie Taylor wins, and makes the Problem Child lose $1 million, if would be an upset for the oddsmakers as she is +125.