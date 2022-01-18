The lightest weight divisions in Boxing are ready to offer great action to the fans in 2022 with tremendous rematches already scheduled, like Sor Rungisai vs Carlos Cuadras II, and one more to be signed that promises to clash two monsters of the Sweet Science.

COVID-19 continues striking the world of sports, and boxing is not exempt from that. The main event for February 5 in Phoenix Arizona has changed due to Jessie Vargas' contagion, so the clash that will star the night is a rematch that promises to turn on the fans: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Carlos Cuadras. The lightest weight divisions of the Sweet Science have a tremendous schedule for the next months of 2022.

The Thai Rungvisai and Carlos Cuadras have clashed in 2014, in Mexico City, in a fight for the WBC Super flyweight World title. On that occasion, Prince Cuadras was crowned new monarch of the 115-pound category. However, the way the fight ended was an invitation to have a rematch, the one that will happen almost 8 years after.

During round 8 of a very intense fight, Cuadras got his left eye cut because of a head clash with Sor Rungvisai. The injury did not allow the Sinaloa native to continue so it was necessary to go to the card's punctuation so far to have a winner: Cuadras overcame Rungvisai, who suffered a one-point deduction due to the headbutt he gave to Carlos. Both fighters will meet again in the ring for the same boxing world title.

The best upcoming fights of the lightest boxing weight classes

On the horizon of boxing fans, not only Sor Rungvisai vs Carlos Cuadras II appears as a promising fight of the smallest divisions. Probably no other of the heavier classes above offer the clash of their top dogs in consecutive months. Get ready cause the action will not stop.

Panya Pradabsri vs Wanheng Menayothin II. Since January 25, there will be elite bouts in the tiny categories of boxing. The Thai Pradabsri (37-1-0) defends his WBC World Minimum title in a rematch against veteran countryman Wanheng Menayothin (55-1-0). Pradabsri broke the undefeated 54 fight streak of Menayothin and took the WBC belt away from him with a victory by a Unanimous Decision in November 2020.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Gonzalez III. Exactly one month after Rungvisai vs Cuadras II, the Super flyweight division has another World title fight and, maybe, a contender for the Fight of the Year award with the third clash between Gallo (42-3-0) and Chocolatito (50-3-0). Until now the score is 1-1.

The Nicaraguan fourth-division World Champion defeated Estrada in 2012 by the way of a Unanimous Decision in Los Angeles. At that time, Gonzalez was considered as one of the best Pound for Pound boxers in the world. In 2021, the Mexican overcame Chocolatito on a controversial Split decision. This last fight between them holds the current record of most punches thrown in a fight of 112 lbs with 2500.

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire II. Back in 2019, one of the most memorable bouts was the one between The Monster and The Filipino Flash. The Japanese fighter was close to getting knocked out and losing his undefeated, but his granite chin saved him and also helped him to steal Nonito's WBA World Bantam belt.

Two years later, Inoue (22-0-0, 19 KO's) is at the peak of his career and searches to give one more step to the Unification of the 118 lbs World titles. On his behalf, Donaire has had an incredible comeback to the boxing elite by becoming the WBC World Bantam Champion. A World title unification fight between the Japanese three-division World Champion and the Philippine four-division monarch is reported to happen in April in Japan, according to Boxing Scene.