It is a fact that after their respective victories, Ryan Garcia and Isaac Cruz would star in one of the most attractive fights in the Lightweight division. However, Cruz has set a condition for the clash to happen and that is that Garcia relinquishes a championship he has earned outside the ring.

The Lightweight division is one of the hottest in boxing. Not only are there top champions like George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney, but also fierce contenders like Vasyl Lomachenko, Gervonta Davis and, recently, younger names like Ryan Garcia and Isaac Cruz.

In fact, Garcia and Cruz have made no secret of their desire to face each other after beating Emmanuel Tagoe and Yuriorkis Gamboa in their respective fights. However, for this fight to happen, King Ry would have to relinquish a 135-pound championship that he has not won in the ring and which the Pitbull fiercely criticizes.

“Well, they said that I needed to win this fight. I won this fight. Now Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia, come on down and negotiate with us. Let’s make this fight happen, but not on social media. Let’s negotiate. Let’s not dance, let’s fight." stated Isaac Cruz according to Boxing Scene. But, is Ryan Garcia really the lightweight social media world champion.

Ryan Garcia and his devastating social media hit

At 23 years old, Ryan Garcia would like to get a title shot in his division soon. However, it's a different story on social media, as he holds the title of the 135-pound fighter with the most traction, at least on Instagram, which is the only social network where King Ry has a verified account.

Isaac Cruz. The also known as Pitbull has just risen in the Lightweight division. Before December 2021, Cruz was almost unknown in boxing's elite. However, after a decent loss against Gervonta Davis, and a brutal knockout to former World Champion Yuriorkis Gamboa, he is now part of the gang. In Instagram, he boasts 209 thousand followers.

George Kambosos Jr . Interestingly, the fighter who holds the most belts at 135 pounds (WBA, WBO and IBF) is one of the least successful on Instagram, compared, of course, to the rest of the fighters on this list. The Australian has "only" 463 thousand followers.

Devin Haney. The Dream is on the verge of a unification fight against Kambosos Jr. in Australia. The winner will become the Undisputed Lightweight World Champion, however, in the social media ring, he is still far away from the top (1.1 million Instagram followers).

Vasyl Lomachenko. The Ukrainian boxer lost his titlist condition in 2020 following a UD defeat against Teofimo Lopez. Nowadays, he is out of circulation due to the hard times Ukraine is passing by, however, his Instagram recognition is still one of the highests (2.1 million followers).

Gervonta Davis. Although Tank does not currently hold any major boxing titles, he is one of the biggest names in the sport. This is accompanied by a massive success in social media, as Davis is the Lightweight second boxer with more followers in Instagram (3.3 million followers).

Ryan García. The undisputed champion of the boxing arena on social media at 135 pounds is King Ry and by a considerable margin. Garcia constantly shares his daily activities with his followers and that has earned him their affection. He currently has 8.8 million followers on Instagram, his only active social media.