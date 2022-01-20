One of the most anticipated clashes in boxing is about to be confirmed. Shakur Stevenson may clash against Oscar Valdez on April 30 in Las Vegas in a World title unification fight. On social media, the Fearless has already thrown the first blow.

The opportunity to have two Champions of the same weight class clashing between them is a wish come true for the boxing community. The Super featherweight division may be living soon this kind of experience. Shakur Stevenson is reportedly facing Oscar Valdez in a World title unification fight.

According to ESPN reporter Mike Coppinger, the Stevenson vs Valdez fight will be officially announced after both teams have reached a financial agreement. The factible date is April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada, just one week before Canelo Alvarez, Valdez's teammate, could have his traditional 5 de Mayo fight.

Both Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez share several similarities. They are still undefeated, two-division World Champions, and have won their current World titles in 2021. The American boxer is 24 years old and presents a record of 17-0-0 (9 KO's). On the other hand, the Mexican warrior is more experienced with 29 years old and a 30-0-0 (23 KO's).

What did Shakur Stevenson say about Oscar Valdez?

Social Media have become the world's virtual ring. With the confirmation of his unification fight against Oscar Valdez close, the Fearless decide to start early the war and threw a blow to Valdez disguised as a simple tweet. Is the Mexican boxer going to counterattack?

"Duck season is over" posted Stevenson. After he defeated Jamel Herring on October 2021, to become the WBO World Super featherweight Champion, Shakur called Oscar Valdez to have an immediate unification fight, but the Sonora native had other plans.

Valdez became a two-division World Champion earlier than Stevenson. He shocked the boxing world in February 2021 as he brutally knocked out Miguel Berchelt to take his WBC 130 pounds title. His first defense was a controversial one: he doubtfully overcame Brazilian Robson Conceicao in the cards after having tested positive for phentermine and still receiving the WBC permission to fight.

The statistics premonition for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

According to journalist Dan Canobbio, the clash against Shakur Stevenson may be the toughest one for Oscar Valdez. It is well known Valdez's tendency of going forward with a pure Mexican boxing style, despite Eddy Reynoso's, Oscar and Canelo Alvarez's trainer, strategy.

Stevenson receives only 4.7 punches per round, an incredible 12 percent of the blows thrown by his opponents so far. Can Oscar Valdez acquire in just 3 months the accuracy needed to touch such a slick fighter as the Newark native?