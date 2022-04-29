The eyes of the world will be on Russian Dmitry Bivol on May 7, as he will defend his World WBA Light Heavyweight Championship against Canelo Alvarez, the Pound for Pound King. Bivol says he is sure he can beat him because he has already found the key to do so by looking into Alvarez's boxing past.

Since September 2013, Canelo Alvarez has known no other taste but victory. The man in charge of defeating him was the mythical Floyd Mayweather Jr., however, this does not discourage the next opponent of the Mexican, Dmitry Bivol, who finds precisely in Canelo's past the key to beat him in May 7.

That's 16 fights Canelo Alvarez has had since his last and first career loss. In them he has won 11 of the 13 world championships he has won in his 17-year boxing career. He is currently a four-division World Champion after being crowned at the 154, 160, 168 and 175 pounds weight class.

Dmitry Bivol wants to prevent Alvarez from becoming two-times Light heavyweight World Champion by snatching his WBA 175-pound belt. The Kyrgyzstan-born enters this bout with undefeated status and on the heels of 7 successful defenses of his crown.

Dmitry Bivol's reason to beleive he can beat Canelo Alvarez

The current Pound for Pound King's winning streak is not something that intimidates Dmitry Bivol, and although Canelo himself has declared that no one is capable of beating him right now, the Russian champion has another idea in mind.

"I might not be the strongest or the quickest, but I have a full package of boxing qualities that I bring into this fight. My package is what makes me who I am and this package of skills is what I will come into the fight with on May 7th. First of all, Canelo has had close fights and has been beaten before. Every boxer has certain qualities and makes mistakes. My goal is to capitalize on those mistakes in the fight" said Bivol to The Sun.

The fights Canelo Alvarez should have lost

While Dmitry Bivol did not elaborate on the fights he pointed out as the ones Canelo Alvarez should have lost, it is a fact that he is referring to those in which his win was controversial or by a very small margin on the scorecards.

Of all the 60 fights Canelo Alvarez has held as a professional so far, the ones against Gennady Golovkin and Erislandy Lara have been the closest. Starting in chronological order, against the Cuban, Alvarez earned a split decision win, in which one judge Jerry Roth saw him lose the fight 113-115.

Then, in 2017 and 2018, the Mexican superstar has faced the fighter who has given him the most trouble after Floyd Mayweather Jr and Erislandy Lara, Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin. In the first fight, a draw was decreed by split decision (one card went to GGG, one to Canelo, and the other noted a draw). While the second was won by Alvarez by majority decision (one card was a draw and the other two were a win for the Mexican).