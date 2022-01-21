Canelo Alvarez has said multiple times that he does not fear anyone and he is ready to fight with the best boxers. However, there is a World Champion that has publicly challenged him just to be rejected, and now might have a chance to get in the ring with another Mexican warrior: the Middleweight contender Jaime Munguia.

It seems that being a current World Champion is a must to share the ring with Canelo Alvarez. However, there is a reigning World titleholder that has challenged him publicly but was immediately rejected by Alvarez, but not by the Mexican star-to-be and Middleweight contender Jaime Munguia. A good boxing clash may be coming soon.

Since November 2015, Canelo has just faced 2 boxers without a current World title in 13 fights held. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in 2017, former World Middleweight king, and Turkish Avni Yildirim in 2021, in a WBC mandatory defense of his World Super middleweight championship.

The Guadalajara native is now looking for an opponent for his next fight. Several rumors point out Jermall Charlo, reigning WBC World Middleweight monarch, as the chosen one. Nevertheless, there is also a good chance to see Canelo confronting Cruiserweight Champion Ilunga Makabu, on what could end on Alvarez's inclusion in the exclusive list of boxing five-division World Champions.

Mexican contender Jaime Munguia is ready to face the World Champion ducked by Canelo

The pride of Tijuana is on his way to face American D'Mitrius Ballard in his hometown in Mexico on February 19. Nevertheless, he does not forget his goal of becoming a World Middleweight Champion. In fact, the World titleholder rejected by Canelo could be the bridge to reach his dream, and that's why Munguia said he is ready to face him: WBO Middleweight Champion Demetrius Andrade.

"I am willing to fight with Demetrius Andrade. Nobody wants to fight him, not even Canelo wants due to his slick style. Andrade has a big mouth and loves to dirt his fights. He says many things and right in the ring, he makes fights bored. But he is a good and skillful boxer, so it would be inevitable to face him in the future", stated Jaime Munguia to Golden Boy Promotions.

Andrade starred in an awkward moment at Canelo vs Saunders postfight conference in May 2021. The Rhode Island pride took the microphone to publicly challenge Alvarez, but, after heated comments consequence of Alvarez's rejection, the Mexican ran Demetrius from the spot with a postviralized on social media "Get the fuck out of here".

The Jaime Munguia vs Demetrius Andrade could be a very interesting fight. At just 25 years old, Munguia is 38-0-0 (30 KO's) and has already been World Super welter Champion. On the other hand, Boo Boo Andrade's resume is also brilliant, as he is 31-0-0 (19 KO's) and a two-division World monarch. He has just defeated Irish contender Jason Quigley by the way of TKO on November 2021.