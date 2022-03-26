After several months of inactivity, the Problem Child may currently be focusing on his next challenge in the ring as he is intensifying his training. Get to know when is Jake Paul coming back to the boxing activity.

It seems Jake Paul has landed on boxing to stay for a while. The famous Youtuber has achieved economical success on the cards he has starred in so far, so he might be focusing now on creating a solid legacy in this sport. With that in mind, he has announced the possible date of his next fight.

The last time the Problem Child stepped in a boxing ring was in December 2021. At the Amalie Arena in Tampa, he faced the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley in a six-round clash in a catchweight between the Light heavyweight and the Cruiserweight.

Jake Paul gave boxing fans a good match with an outstanding conclusion: he brutally knocked out Woodley with a right hook to the head in the sixth round. His record so far is 5-0-0 with 4 KOs. The only downside to his ring legacy is that he has not faced yet an active boxer (two Mixed Martial Artists and two fellow social media stars).

Jake Paul's next fight may already have a date

As a social media star, the Problem Child is always sharing different moments of his day-to-day with his followers. He usually shows himself training not only in boxing but Mixed Martial Arts, nevertheless, in one of his last posts he revealed his next step in boxing.

"August, we are back baby" posted Jake Paul on Instagram. He has been busy in his role as promoter, but after finalizing the probably biggest fight in female boxing history star in by his charge Amanda Serrano and current Pound for Pound Queen Katie Taylor in April, he might have more time and energy to focus on him.

The possible rival for Jake Paul's next fight

There are several men in the line to clash with the Problem Child, but the most consistent name is former Middleweight Champion of the World Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. With the possible date of Paul's come back to the ring in August, it would be enough time for Julito to overcome his addiction problems and make a good camp to show the world he still has power on his gloves to compete in elite boxing.