Canelo Álvarez and Edgar Berlanga both bash Óscar de la Hoya in prelude to their fight

Both Canelo Álvarez and Edgar Berlanga did not hold back on Óscar de la Hoya, throwing the former boxer and now promoter under the bus.

Canelo Álvarez and Edgar Berlanga will face off on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While both boxers have been on a promotional tour discussing their upcoming fight, Álvarez and Berlanga united to attack a common foe, Óscar de la Hoya.

“Canelo” Álvarez did an interview with Molusco TV and admitted that, given his “beef” with De la Hoya, he would have loved to have faced the former boxer: “Yes (I would have liked to fight him), to give him a beating as well, but I don’t even want to mention his name. He’s in love with me, what else can I say? He talks about other things, but in the end, he closes (talking about me),” Álvarez stated.

Álvarez and De la Hoya had a falling out when Golden Boy Promotions used to promote the prized Mexican fighter. Since their “breakup,” neither has had kind things to say about the other.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Óscar de la Hoya Responds to “Canelo” Álvarez

The Golden Boy of boxing was quick to hit back at Álvarez and Berlanga on social media: “I’m the king of PPV and the fight (Canelo Álvarez vs Edgar Berlanga) won’t surpass 100,000 homes. No one is going to pay $90 for this boring fight. I’m just stating the facts, as always,” De la Hoya tweeted.

Edgar Berlanga will fight Canelo Alvarez this Saturday

Advertisement

Edgar Berlanga also did not mince words when responding to De la Hoya: “And I want to say something, too: fk Oscar De La Hoya too,” Berlanga said. “That motherf****r, he’s always—he keeps talking and talking. We’re gonna smack him when we see him. He’s got to stop. He’s trying to fk up the event.”

Advertisement