How much will Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga earn in fight?

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga are set to face off in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 14th. Here is how much each fighter will earn.

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga are ready to fight it out in the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo Alvarez enters the fight with a 61-2-2 record, including 39 knockouts, while Edgar Berlanga is undefeated with a 22-0 record and 17 KOs.

According to a Marca report, both fighters are set to take home substantial purses for their bout. Canelo Alvarez is expected to make between $30 to $35 million, plus 50-80% of the PPV revenue.

Edgar Berlanga is reported to be earning between $500,000 and $700,000, with additional earnings from the PPV boost, giving him the payday of his career.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga Full Fight Card

The fight card for Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga on Saturday, September 14th features the following major attractions:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga : For Alvarez’s WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight titles

: For Alvarez’s WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight titles Erislandy Lara vs. Danny Garcia : For Lara’s WBA world middleweight title

: For Lara’s WBA world middleweight title Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby : Super middleweight

: Super middleweight Rolando Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes : Super lightweight

: Super lightweight Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro: Featherweight

