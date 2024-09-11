How much will Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga earn in fight?

Trending topics:
Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga are set to face off in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 14th. Here is how much each fighter will earn.

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga pose for picture before fight.
© GQ MexicoCanelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga pose for picture before fight.

By Kelvin Loyola

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga are ready to fight it out in the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo Alvarez enters the fight with a 61-2-2 record, including 39 knockouts, while Edgar Berlanga is undefeated with a 22-0 record and 17 KOs.

According to a Marca report, both fighters are set to take home substantial purses for their bout. Canelo Alvarez is expected to make between $30 to $35 million, plus 50-80% of the PPV revenue.

Edgar Berlanga is reported to be earning between $500,000 and $700,000, with additional earnings from the PPV boost, giving him the payday of his career.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga Full Fight Card

The fight card for Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga on Saturday, September 14th features the following major attractions:

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga: For Alvarez’s WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight titles
  • Erislandy Lara vs. Danny Garcia: For Lara’s WBA world middleweight title
  • Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby: Super middleweight
  • Rolando Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes: Super lightweight
  • Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro: Featherweight
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

