With the year coming to a close, some fighters are already thinking about what’s next in 2025. Now, Canelo Alvarez has made a shocking decision about his career, ruining Conor McGregor‘s plans for a $200 million superfight.

No one can doubt that Canelo Alvarez is one of the greatest boxers of all time. The Mexican champion has won numerous titles across multiple divisions, defeating some of the best pugilists in the world.

Now, at the age of 34, Canelo may be thinking about life after boxing. However, he’s set to have one final shocking bout in 2025 that could earn him a massive payday as he nears retirement.

Canelo Alvarez ruins Conor McGregor’s plans for a superfight against Terence Crawford

Canelo’s career has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Mexican boxer boasts a 62-2-2 record as of today, having beaten some of the most talented fighters in the world.

At 34, many analysts believe that after accomplishing so much, retirement could be on the horizon for him. However, Canelo is still looking to build an even greater legacy, all while securing his financial future.

Recently, Terence Crawford called out Canelo Alvarez for a bout in 2025. The 37-year-old has won all 41 of his bouts, making a fight with Canelo highly appealing to fans.

While Canelo has reportedly accepted the challenge, this could derail Conor McGregor’s lucrative plans. Back in October, McGregor told Crawford that he would offer him $100 million for an MMA fight, and another $100 million for a boxing match.

Conor McGregor waits for the start of his welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Although Crawford initially rejected the offer, he later accepted McGregor’s challenge on Instagram. However, Canelo’s interest in fighting Crawford would likely be more beneficial for both his career and legacy, compared to a potentially messy MMA match with McGregor.

Will Canelo Alvarez fight Terence Crawford next year?

According to reports, Canelo Alvarez is seeking a multi-fight deal with Terence Crawford. Both fighters are reportedly interested in having their first bout in March, but the specifics will depend on the terms agreed upon by both sides.

Currently, Crawford competes in the super welterweight division, while Canelo is in the super middleweight division. The two would need to agree on a specific weight that suits both fighters and ensures they both feel comfortable.

