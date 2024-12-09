Following his bout with Mike Tyson, Jake Paul is determined to give fans a more exciting show, which is why he has set a controversial condition for a potential fight with Canelo Alvarez.

Throughout the year, Jake Paul hyped his fight with Mike Tyson at every opportunity. The YouTuber-turned-boxer was confident it would be an incredible spectacle, but the reality was far from it.

Mike Tyson, at 58 years old, faced major challenges in the ring. His age became a big factor in the bout, with Tyson visibly exhausted by the third round, allowing Paul, also known as ‘The Problem Child,’ to secure an easy victory over the legendary boxer.

Jake Paul calls out Canelo Alvarez for a ‘real’ professional fight

Jake Paul has faced intense criticism after his bout with Mike Tyson. Despite the age disparity of 31 years, Paul challenged the boxing legend to a professional fight, and the results reflected that mismatch.

The age gap worked in Paul’s favor, as his stamina clearly outmatched Tyson’s. By the third round, Tyson was struggling to throw punches, while Paul remained relatively unscathed.

The eight-round fight ended with a lackluster performance from both fighters. In response, Paul is now looking to redeem himself and give fans a more legitimate contest by calling out one of the greatest boxers ever: Canelo Alvarez.

On X (formerly Twitter), Jake Paul issued a challenge to Canelo for a fight. The Mexican boxer responded by stating he wasn’t particularly interested in fighting Paul. However, if he were to agree, Canelo demanded that Paul give him the entire purse for the fight.

Saul Canelo Alvarez, mexican pugilist

Jake Paul responded on social media, questioning Canelo’s terms. He added, “Only if it’s 12 rounds,” suggesting he might accept the challenge, but only if the fight lasts the full length of a professional bout.

Why is Canelo Alvarez reluctant to fight Jake Paul?

Saul Alvarez, better known as Canelo, is regarded as one of the greatest boxers in history. He has claimed multiple titles across various weight divisions and remains an active contender for more.

Despite repeated challenges from Jake Paul, Canelo is not interested in fighting the YouTuber-turned-boxer. He believes that such a fight would not be a legitimate competition, viewing it more as a spectacle for show rather than a true sporting contest.

