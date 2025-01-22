Teofimo Lopez, the former lightweight champion who spent months attempting to provoke Terence Crawford into a showdown, now finds himself in an unexpected role: adviser to Crawford’s rival, Canelo Alvarez.

Lopez, known for his provocative style and explosive personality, had repeatedly tried to goad Crawford into a match. However, Crawford’s focus remained steadfast: Canelo Alvarez. The undisputed super middleweight champion is set to face Crawford in a fight that promises to be one of the year’s biggest events.

Though seemingly out of the direct competition, Lopez, through his recent alliance with Eddy Reynoso, Canelo’s longtime trainer, has inserted himself into the narrative. Lopez has offered to share his experience and insights to help prepare Canelo for the challenge ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m going to help him,” Lopez told Punch Drunk Boxing in a recent Zoom interview. “Canelo’s been a little flat. He needs to be more loose. I’ll make sure he’s very agile. That’s really going to throw Crawford off a lot.”

(L-R) Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Al-AlShaikh, and boxer Terrence Crawford pose during UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Crawford vs. Canelo: A clash of titans

Lopez, a proven talent in his own right, acknowledges Crawford’s potential to challenge Canelo, particularly in the early rounds. “I think Crawford is going to give Canelo something to think about,” Lopez said. “

Advertisement

see also Mike Tyson warns Terence Crawford about a potential fight with Canelo Alvarez

Crawford throws combinations and tries to be awkward, but Canelo will weather the storm. He doesn’t get frustrated easily, especially early in the fight. He knows opponents will start strong. It’s going to be a great fight, but I think Canelo wins in the end,” Lopez concluded.

Advertisement

The bout between Crawford and Canelo is shaping up to be a thrilling spectacle. Terence Crawford, known for his aggressive style and adaptability, will aim to disrupt Canelo’s rhythm. Meanwhile, the Mexican champion, with his extensive experience, powerful punches, and strategic acumen, will look to assert his dominance in the ring.

A surprising turn of events

Lopez’s offer to join Canelo’s camp adds an intriguing twist to this high-stakes rivalry. Initially positioning himself as a potential opponent for Crawford, Lopez now finds himself working behind the scenes to help his new ally overcome the American challenger. This surprising turn of events adds an extra layer of intrigue to a fight already set to captivate boxing fans around the world.

Advertisement