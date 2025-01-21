A bout between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez seems imminent this year. However, Mike Tyson isn’t fully convinced it’s a good idea, issuing a strong warning to Crawford about facing the Mexican legend.

In the coming weeks, several boxers are expected to announce their upcoming fights. As of now, Canelo Alvarez has yet to reveal his next opponent for the early months of the year.

Alvarez typically fights within the first quarter of the year. Now, he is reportedly finalizing the details of his next bout, which could be a blockbuster showdown against a formidable opponent like Terence Crawford.

Mike Tyson advises Terence Crawford against fighting Canelo Alvarez

Mike Tyson is one of the most respected voices in boxing. The legendary American pugilist is considered one of the sport’s greatest figures, making his opinions highly influential.

Now, Terence Crawford should heed Tyson’s advice. In recent months, rumors have circulated about Crawford potentially signing a multi-fight deal with Canelo Alvarez, but ‘Iron Mike’ is convinced it’s not a wise move.

Speaking to K9 Boxing last year, Tyson shared his thoughts on Crawford potentially facing Alvarez. According to him, the fight wouldn’t be favorable for Crawford due to one key factor: the weight difference.

Crawford, who defeated Israil Madrimov to capture the WBA super-welterweight title, would reportedly have to move up two more weight divisions to face Alvarez.

Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez of Mexico waves to the crowd at the ceremonial weigh-in at Toshiba Plaza on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I don’t like that fight,” Tyson said. “Too much weight, you know he had a close fight with the last guy he fought [Madrimov], because this guy was big and he was awkward, he shouldn’t have fought that guy.”

When will the Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez fight happen?

Neither Canelo Alvarez nor Terence Crawford have officially confirmed a fight between them. While several reports suggest it will happen this year, both parties have yet to agree on the terms.

As it stands, the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight is likely to take place in September. Initially, May was considered, but it now seems too soon for a bout of this magnitude.

