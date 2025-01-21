The long-awaited fight between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez is inching closer to reality. These two giants of world boxing are gearing up for a showdown that promises to be one of the most thrilling in recent years. Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has also weighed in, adding even more anticipation to this potential clash of titans.

Crawford, a four-division world champion, will move up two weight classes to challenge Canelo, the unified WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight champion. The American aims to showcase his dominance by stepping into the Mexican fighter’s territory.

Canelo Alvarez, meanwhile, has cemented himself as a dominant force at 168 pounds. Since becoming the undisputed champion in 2021 with a victory over Caleb Plant, the Mexican star has successfully defended his title four times.

Crawford vs. Canelo: Usyk’s favorite

Oleksandr Usyk, the unified heavyweight champion, recently shared his thoughts on the matchup during The 3 Knockdown Rule podcast. Known for his sharp intelligence and skill in the ring, Usyk expressed his belief that Crawford has what it takes to come out on top.

WBO champion Terence Crawford celebrates after knocking out David Avanesyan in the sixth round during their welterweight title fight at CHI Health Center on December 10, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

“I like Terence. He’s a crazy man. Terence win. Listen, Terence is different, man. Terence works on two sides—right and left. He’s very smart. He feels distance and space,” Usyk stated. “Canelo is big, yeah, a good boxer, but I say Terence. Terence can box him like a big guy.”

Usyk’s remarks have only heightened the excitement surrounding the potential fight. A fighter who has faced some of the best in the sport, Usyk’s endorsement of Crawford highlights the American’s exceptional talent and boxing IQ.

A historic fight on the horizon

While an official announcement has yet to be made, the highly anticipated bout between Crawford and Canelo is expected to take place this September in Las Vegas. Negotiations between the fighters’ teams and Riyadh Season’s Turki Alalshikh are reportedly nearing completion.

This fight is poised to be a historic event in the boxing world, pitting two of the best pound-for-pound fighters of their generation against each other. It is a showdown that could definitively determine who stands atop the sport today.

