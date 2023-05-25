Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford: When is the title fight?

There is finally an agreement after a long wait. It’s not uncommon to see potentially great fights being postponed due to the business side of the sport, where promoters decide the matchups. This was one of those bouts that fans have been expecting to happen a while ago.

However, that’s in the past now. Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will face each other to determine who is the best welterweight. It should be an outstanding fight considering that all four titles in the category will be disputed.

Spence Jr. holds the honors in the IBF, the WBC, and the WBA, but the 33-year-old boxer hasn’t competed since April of 2022. Crawford has the remaining WBO title at 147 pounds and defeated David Avanesyan last December, so the 35-year-old champion might have an edge in that regard.

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford: Date

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford will take place on Saturday, July 29.

Where are Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford fighting?

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford will be held at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas.

How to watch Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford will air live on Showtime PPV.

Errol Spence Jr.’s record

Errol Spence Jr. has an undefeated record of 28-0, with 22 knockouts.

Terence Crawford’s record

Terence Crawford has a 38-0 record, highlighted by 29 wins via knockout.