Floyd Mayweather chooses the greatest Mexican boxer in history and includes Canelo Alvarez

Floyd Mayweather was asked to weigh in on who he believes is the greatest Mexican boxer of all time, and he didn't hesitate to share his thoughts.

The debate over who holds the title of the greatest Mexican boxer continues to stir passionate discussions, with many weighing in on the topic. Given Floyd Mayweather’s stature in the sport, his opinion on the matter is highly sought after. When asked who he believes deserves to be recognized as the most accomplished Mexican fighter, Mayweather didn’t shy away from giving his perspective.

The conversation often centers around two iconic names: Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez. Both fighters have dominated the sport and achieved tremendous success throughout their careers, making them the frontrunners in any discussion about Mexican boxing greatness. Many have voiced their opinions, but this time it was Mayweather’s turn to weigh in.

“There have been many great Mexican fighters. It’s not for me to name the greatest. I tip my hat to so many great fighters who paved the way for me to be where I am today. Canelo is a great fighter,” Mayweather began, addressing the media.

He continued by acknowledging another legend, saying, “I tip my hat to Chavez Sr. He’s a legend in the sport of boxing. He’s one of those who opened doors for fighters like me. I’m still in great shape, and he’s much older than I am now. When he was young, that would’ve been a great fight, but you never know.”

Julio Cesar Chavez regains his WBC Super Lightweight title against Frankie Randall. Al Bello

Canelo Alvarez prepares to battle Edgar Berlanga

On September 14th, Saúl “Canelo” Alvarez will step into the ring against American boxer Edgar Berlanga at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez will be defending his super middleweight world title in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also David Benavidez threatens Saul Canelo Alvarez expecting blockbuster fight

For Berlanga, this fight marks his first shot at a world title. The 27-year-old fighter boasts an undefeated record of 22-0, with all 22 wins coming by knockout. In his last bout in February, Berlanga secured a sixth-round TKO victory over Padraig McCrory, setting the stage for his biggest challenge yet against Canelo.