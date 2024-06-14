David Benavidez had a strong message for Canelo Alvarez and invited the boxing star to finally accept their long awaited fight.

A few weeks ago, Canelo Alvarez defeated Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas toremain the undisputed super middleweight title. Of course, after that dominant performance, the world of boxing wants a showdown with David Benavidez.

However, Canelo has constantly avoided that matchup and, during an interview with Stephen A. Smith, Benavidez took a massive shot at the Mexican star and clearly called him out.

“I definitely do think he’s trying to avoid me. The whole world knows that this is the biggest fight in boxing. This a fight that we deserve to give to the fans. They’re the ones that deserve it more. We should be giving it to the people because they’re the ones that pay the money to watch this fights.”

Will Canelo Alvarez fight against David Benavidez?

According to Canelo Alvarez, David Benavidez isn’t a big name yet in boxing to share the ring with him. After his fight with Jaime Munguia, Saul remembered who is the number 1 before any negotiation.

“Everybody is asking for everything. I always fight with everybody you’re asking. Right now, I’m in the position where I can ask for things too. I can do whatever I want and we’ll see what happens next.”

It’s important to remember that Canelo taunted Benavidez when he saw David ringside in the fight against Munguia and even hinted the money that needs to be paid for him in advance. “$200 million. Maybe.”

That’s why, during the latest interview with ESPN, David Benavidez explained that Canelo is just running away. “If I’m not marketable, why is he asking $150 million from me? This is the only thing the world of boxing wants to watch. When Canelo says that I have no value, it’s because he is scared. He knows that as soon as I get on the ring all those belts will be leaving with me.”

When will Canelo Alvarez fight against David Benavidez?

If Canelo Alvarez wants to change the history of boxing and give the fans the fight they are waiting for against David Benavidez, the ideal date is Saturday, September 14th in Las Vegas.

That weekend celebrates Mexico’s Independence Day and is one of the most marketable days for boxing along with famous Cinco de Mayo. Benavidez is ready for that opportunity.

“He is definitely running away from me. Hopefully, we can make this fight in the future. He’s running out of excuses. He’s running out of places to hide. I will defeat Canelo Alvarez and become and I will become the undisputed champion at 168.”