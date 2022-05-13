Just when it seems Floyd Mayweather Jr. is close to fulfilling one of his boxing dreams, fate stands in his way. For the second time in a row in 2022, the exhibition fight he was scheduled to fight in Dubai, this time against former boxer Don Moore, must be postponed. Know the reasons that have screwed up Pretty Boy's plans.

Dubai 2 - 0 Floyd Mayweather Jr. The legendary American boxer suffers again a defeat in his attempt to conquer that city, since for the second consecutive time so far in 2022, the exhibition fight that had been agreed had to be postponed indefinitely.

Fans of the five-division World Champion were rubbing their hands together as May 14 approached and with it the possibility of enjoying Mayweather Jr. in the ring once again. This time against a much more serious opponent than those he faced in his previous exhibitions: the undefeated former boxer Don Moore.

The fight was to take place in an unbeatable setting, very Floyd Mayweather Jr. style: in the luxurious Burj Al Arab hotel, specifically in its helipad located at 321 meters above sea level. Both former UFC star Anderson Silva and former two-division world champion Badou Jack were announced on the undercard.

Why was Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Don Moore in Dubai postponed?

On the morning of May 12, news of the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan at the age of 73 was confirmed. Khalifa had held that position since 2004, however, a heart attack in 2014 kept him away from public activity. The Al-Nahyan family is considered one of the richest and most powerful in the world, as their fortune is estimated at $150 billion.

The fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Don Moore scheduled for May 14 was cancelled after the UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs declared 40 days of national mourning, with flags at half-mast. In addition, the suspension of any public or private work activity was ordered for 3 days.

Floyd Mayweather Jr's other fight in Dubai that was canceled in early 2022

With great fanfare, as Floyd Mayweather Jr. likes to do things, it was announced that on February 20, Money would hold a "limited edition boxing show case" on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab hotel. His opponent, which was never officially confirmed, was to be the Emirati youtuber Money Kicks.

As the date was approaching, there was no more news about it, until it was known that the negotiations between Mayweather Jr. and Money Kicks had broken down, so the fight in the heights did not take place, just like the one Floyd had agreed against Don Moore.